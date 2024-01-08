Bangladeshi PM Hasina secures fifth term after elections without opposition

DHAKA – Bangladesh’s prime minister, Sheikh Hasina Wajed has extended her rule as she secured fifth term in a bizarre election that was marred by a crackdown on opposition and low voter turnout.

Bengali media reported that Hasina, bagged 216 out of 299 seats while independent candidates secured 52 seats, while another group Jatiya Party, secured 11 seats. The controversial polls saw about 40pc voter turnout and were overshadowed by incidents of violence, including arson attacks.

As world witnessed controversial elections, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the key opposition party, rejected the election results. The party blamed Hasina of creating totalitarian state and suppressing dissent.

The ongoing rivalry between Hasina's party and BNP, led by the former premier Khaleda Zia, has intensified in recent times and caused polarisartion in politics.

Meanwhile, the recent elections lacked major challengers, raised concerns about its credibility. At least 20,000 members of BNP are said to be in jail on various charges. The government however claimed that these figures were politically motivated.

Despite rejection of vote from people and political rivals, Hasina emphasised her commitment to democracy and development.

The 76-year-old has been the decisive victor since returning to power in 2009, with two subsequent controversial polls and accusations of rigging.