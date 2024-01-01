Search

World

Bangladesh court sentences Noble Laureate Muhammad Yunus to jail

Web Desk
09:17 PM | 1 Jan, 2024
Bangladesh court sentences Noble Laureate Muhammad Yunus to jail
Source: Twitter (@Yunus_Centre)

Muhammad Yunus, who was awarded of the Nobel Peace Prize, was sentenced to six months in prison by a Bangladeshi court on Monday for violating labour laws, according to the prosecution. Yunus claimed that he had not committed any crime.

By providing small loans of less than $100 to Bangladesh's rural poor, 83 years old Yunus, and his Grameen Bank were able to raise millions out of poverty and launch the global movement known as microcredit. Yunus and his bank were awarded the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts.

But Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister, charged that he was "sucking blood from the poor". His supporters claim that because he had thought of forming a political party to challenge Hasina's Awami League, the government is trying to paint him in a negative light.

The economist Yunus, along with three workers from his business Grameen Telecom, was found guilty on Monday of neglecting to establish a welfare fund for his staff members.

Yunus is being prosecuted on over a hundred more counts related to suspected corruption and labour law offences.

Human rights organisations claim that the Sheikh Hasina government is targeting political dissent.

Hasina is running for a fifth term, her fourth in a row, in an election scheduled for January 7 that the major opposition party decided to boycott.

Pakistani citizen gets life sentence in Bangladesh drugs case

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

09:32 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

China rejects Indian Supreme Court’s verdict on Ladakh

10:11 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

American diplomat and Nobel laureate Henry Kissinger passes away at ...

02:15 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Biden nominates first Pakistan-born Muslim judge for US federal ...

06:19 PM | 26 Oct, 2023

Qatar sentences 8 ex-Indian Navy officers spying for Israel to death

12:49 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

Indian Supreme Court trashes plea to legalise same-sex marriages in ...

12:47 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

In a first, Sweden court convicts man over Quran desecration

Advertisement

Latest

09:37 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

OGRA announces another increase in LPG price

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 1 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 1st January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 1 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 309 for buying and 313 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 01 January 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.4 281.4
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.15
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.87 757.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.31 926.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 732.58 740.58
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 329.69 332.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan – Check out today’s gold price here - 1 January 2024

Gold rate in Pakistan today on first day of the year stands at Rs219,200 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 1 January 2024

As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.

In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,066 on Monday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Karachi PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Islamabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Peshawar PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Quetta PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Sialkot PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Attock PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Gujranwala PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Jehlum PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Multan PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Bahawalpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Gujrat PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Nawabshah PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Chakwal PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,520

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: