Pakistani citizen gets life sentence in Bangladesh drugs case

DHAKA – A Pakistani national was found guilty in a case involving the seizure of 10.50 kilogrammes of heroin in Bangladesh and given a life sentence as well as a Taka 20,000 fine.

The verdict was delivered by Dhaka Special Sessions Judge Court-5 in front of 48-year-old Allah Bokhsh, the son of Elahi Bakhsh of Multan, Pakistan. Later, he was sent to jail after receiving warrant.

Another defendant, Muhammad Haroon, the son of Abdur Rahman of Karachi, Pakistan, was also exonerated by the court since he passed away naturally while in custody during the course of the trial.

Bakhsh and Haroon were caught by Banglash's Airport Armed Police Battalion (AAPBn) on February 27, 2013, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, and 10.50 kilogrammes of heroin, estimated to be valued around Taka 10 crore, were taken from their possessions.