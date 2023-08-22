Pakistan’s paramilitary forces detain six Indians for smuggling drugs, weapons

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s Rangers have apprehended at least six Indian nationals between July 29 and August 3, the military’s media wing said a day after unprovoked firing from India killed Pakistani citizen in Kotli, Azad Kashmir.
ISPR said the action occurred over cross-border movement, and it raised serious questions about the involvement of New Delhi in such incidents.
It said Pakistani paramilitary forces have thwarted a major smuggling attempt by India. In a statement ISPR said suspected smugglers, and criminals were trying to smuggle narcotics, weapons and ammunition into Pakistan.
The army’s media wing called it surprising that these suspects could cross the heavily fenced border under perpetual surveillance of the Indian Border Security Force (IBSF).
Pakistan deplored involvement of Indian border troops in narco and weapons smuggling, saying IBSF troops have so far failed to report six missing citizens.
The smugglers are identified as Gurmeej, Shinder Singh, Juginder Singh and Vishal who belonged to Ferozpur, while one of the culprit, Rattan Pal Singh, hailed from Jalandhar and another man Garvender Singh is from Ludhiana.
Pakistan Army said these smugglers will be dealt with as per the law for illegally entering into Pakistan and indulging in nefarious activities.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 22, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304.9
|308.15
|Euro
|EUR
|328.5
|331.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|385.5
|385.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|83.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Karachi
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Islamabad
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Peshawar
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Quetta
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Sialkot
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Attock
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Gujranwala
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Jehlum
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Multan
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Gujrat
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Nawabshah
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Chakwal
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,900
|PKR 2,512
