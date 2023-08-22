Pakistan’s paramilitary forces detain six Indians for smuggling drugs, weapons

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s Rangers have apprehended at least six Indian nationals between July 29 and August 3, the military’s media wing said a day after unprovoked firing from India killed Pakistani citizen in Kotli, Azad Kashmir.

ISPR said the action occurred over cross-border movement, and it raised serious questions about the involvement of New Delhi in such incidents.

It said Pakistani paramilitary forces have thwarted a major smuggling attempt by India. In a statement ISPR said suspected smugglers, and criminals were trying to smuggle narcotics, weapons and ammunition into Pakistan.

The army’s media wing called it surprising that these suspects could cross the heavily fenced border under perpetual surveillance of the Indian Border Security Force (IBSF).

Pakistan deplored involvement of Indian border troops in narco and weapons smuggling, saying IBSF troops have so far failed to report six missing citizens.

The smugglers are identified as Gurmeej, Shinder Singh, Juginder Singh and Vishal who belonged to Ferozpur, while one of the culprit, Rattan Pal Singh, hailed from Jalandhar and another man Garvender Singh is from Ludhiana.

Pakistan Army said these smugglers will be dealt with as per the law for illegally entering into Pakistan and indulging in nefarious activities.