Pakistani civilian martyred, three injured in Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI – A man was martyred and three women sustained injures after Indian army resorted on unprovoked firing in Nikial Sector across the Line of Control.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said, the Indian troops resorted to firing on Monday, targeting innocent civilians.

It resulted in martyrdom of 60-year-old Ghias, as resident of Oli village in Kotli district, and traumatized three women while cutting grass in the fields.

“This blatant Indian aggression is a clear violation of existing Ceasefire Understandings,” the ISPR said, adding that Pakistan desires peace and tranquility at its borders, however all necessary measures will be taken to protect the life and property of our citizens.

“Any misadventure against people of Pakistan will be befittingly responded at the time and place of our choosing,” it added.