Search

PakistanTop News

PTI lawyer Haider Majeed handed over to military for trial

Web Desk 08:26 PM | 21 Aug, 2023
PTI lawyer Haider Majeed handed over to military for trial
Source: File photo

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Monday that PTI lawyer Haider Majeed has been handed over to the army for trial for his alleged involvement in the May 9 attack on Lahore Corps Commander's House.

Earlier, Barrister Hassaan Niazi, the nephew of PTI chief Imran Khan, was handed over to the military for trial on the same charges.

On August 19, Muhammad Majeed, Haider’s father, filed a petition in the LHC seeking the recovery of his son, wherein he stated Haider was taken into custody along with Niazi late night on August 13.

According to the PTI, Haider is the convener of the Insaf Students Federation’s Punjab wing.

Today, the LHC took up the plea filed by Haider’s father, during which Lahore police submitted a report, signed on August 17, informing the court that the suspect had been handed over to the military.

The report said both Niazi and Haider were arrested from Abbottabad’s Mirpur police station by Sarwar Road police in a terror case.

The report said that two letters were received from a commanding officer of the military, according to which both Niazi and Haider were being handed over to the military for “investigation and inquiry” under under two provisions of the Pakistan Army Act 1952.

The police submitted its report to the LHC through Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar Nihang, following which Justice Sultan Tanveer adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Tuesday).

In the past, among other cases, Haider was the petitioner in a case against former interior minister Rana Sanaullah and top police officials for the authorities’ alleged torture of lawyers during a PTI rally. Niazi was one of the lawyers representing him.

Earlier this year, he was also part of the legal team in a case filed by PTI leader Asad Umar’s wife seeking her husband’s recovery after he had courted arrest.

The plea

In the petition filed on August 19, Muhammad had named Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar, Lahore Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the Sarwar Road station house officer (SHO), and the provincial and federal governments as the respondents in the case.

The plea had urged the court to direct the respondents to “immediately produce” his son and release him accordingly.

It further requested that the PTI advocate’s detention be declared “illegal, unlawful and without lawful authority” and that an inquiry be “initiated into the illegal, unlawful and without-law authority actions of the respondents”.

Muhammad recalled that Haider, “a law-abiding citizen and [a] professional member of legal fraternity” had been “abducted illegally”.

It further said the “police gave no reason for the abduction” and “did not present any search warrant, arrest warrant or any grounds of arrest”.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

President Alvi seeks removal of secretary over ‘disobedience allegations’

05:14 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

Caretaker govt expresses concerns over President Alvi's tweet about bills

09:19 AM | 21 Aug, 2023

PTI to move SC to identify those who 'undermined' President Alvi's will and command

10:12 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

Poor boy hands over his pet to lawyer as fee to secure uncle's release from jail

12:23 AM | 19 Aug, 2023

Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi handed over to military for trial

01:35 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi to be tried in military court

10:46 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PTI lawyer Haider Majeed handed over to military for trial

08:26 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 21st August 2023

09:03 AM | 21 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 21, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.4 303.95
Euro EUR 327.5 330.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382 385.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 83.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.1 80.9
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 784.55 792.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 40.23
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.67 38.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.62 967.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.71 64.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 335.71 338.21
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 21, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Monday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 227,400 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 227,400 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 227,400 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 227,400 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 227,400 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 227,400 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 227,400 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 227,400 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 227,400 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 227,400 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 227,400 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 227,400 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 227,400 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 227,400 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 227,400 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 227,400 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 227,400 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 227,400 PKR 2,530
Mirpur PKR 227,400 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: