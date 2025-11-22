Sahibzada Farhan fires Pakistan to thrilling T20I win over Sri Lanka!

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan crushed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in a thrilling T20I clash on Saturday, reclaiming the top spot in the tri-series standings.

Sahibzada Farhan stole show with a blistering unbeaten 80 off just 45 balls, smashing five sixes and six fours to power Pakistan to a comfortable chase of 129.

Nawaz was lethal the ball, taking three crucial wickets for just 16 runs, triggering a Sri Lankan collapse that saw the visitors crumble to 128/7. Despite Janith Liyanage’s valiant 40*, Sri Lanka’s middle order never recovered from Nawaz’s brilliance.

Babar Azam and Saim Ayub provided steady support, but it was Farhan’s heroics that stole the spotlight, as Pakistan chased down the target with 27 balls to spare.

The win lifted Men in Green above Zimbabwe, reclaiming the series lead, while Sri Lanka now languishes at the bottom after back-to-back defeats.