‘No Governor Rule in KP despite political pressure’: Mujeebur Rehman Shami

ISLAMABAD – Chief Editor of Daily Pakistan and analyst Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami dismissed rumors circulating on social media about possible removal of Faisal Karim Kundi as Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on program Think Tank, Shami quoted Engineer Amir Muqam, saying imposing governor’s rule in KP is not a priority for federal government. He added that after the 18th Amendment, it become increasingly difficult to enforce governor’s rule in the provinces, and any attempt to do so in restive region could backfire on the federal authorities.

Shami also noted that the political pressure currently being exerted on CM Sohail Afridi appears to be bringing positive results, with indications that the provincial leadership is seeking dialogue to resolve ongoing issues.

Amid swirling rumors about possible dismissal, Governor Kundi met PM Shehbaz Sharif, putting speculation to rest. Sources from the PM Office confirmed that the prime minister expressed full confidence in Kundi and signaled no intention of removing him.

The meeting touched on key administrative issues in KP, the potential for governor’s rule, and the province’s share in the upcoming National Finance Commission award. The discussion reportedly came amid tensions with KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi over federal policies.

PM Sharif also directed ministries to fast-track private-sector proposals for a unified industrial policy, promising swift implementation to boost investment and economic growth. Several federal ministers and industrial leaders attended the high-level meeting.