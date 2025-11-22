Check this Simple WhatsApp Setting to Protect all your Private Chats!

WhatsApp’s continuous rollout of new features is reason behind ever-growing popularity of the instant messaging app. Among these, the message preview in notifications has proven particularly useful, allowing users to read incoming messages without opening the app.

However, this convenience can sometimes compromise privacy, especially when someone nearby can view your messages on the lock screen.

To address this concern, WhatsApp offers way to disable message previews. Users can do this by opening WhatsApp, tapping the three-dot menu at the top left, and navigating to Settings → Privacy → App Lock.

By enabling biometric authentication, users gain access to the Content Notifications option, which can then be turned off.

Once disabled, WhatsApp messages will no longer appear on the lock screen or in notifications, ensuring that users’ conversations remain private. This feature is especially useful for those who frequently handle sensitive information on their devices.