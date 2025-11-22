Riphah International University holds 20th Convocation, confers degrees to 2,860 Graduates

ISLAMABAD – Riphah International University celebrated its 20th Convocation at the Islamabad Convention Centre, awarding degrees to 2,860 students over a two-day ceremony. Newly enrolled Palestinian students also participated, highlighting the University’s growing international presence.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, attended as the chief guest, joining Chancellor Hassan Muhammad Khan, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad, faculty members, graduates, and their families.

In his address, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad congratulated the graduates and emphasised Riphah’s expanding national and international stature. He praised the University’s student exchange programs and reaffirmed its commitment to ethical values and character development.

Chancellor Hassan Muhammad Khan acknowledged the graduates’ accomplishments and the sacrifices of their families, stating, “You are the future of Pakistan, and it is your responsibility to take the country forward.”

Chief Guest Sardar Muhammad Yousaf lauded the graduates for earning their professional degrees and expressed hope that they will make meaningful contributions to society. He also noted the significant enrollment of Palestinian students, underscoring the University’s international recognition.

Riphah’s 20th convocation shows institution’s dedication to academic excellence, moral education, and global collaboration in another milestone in its mission to shape future leaders.