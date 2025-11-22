Taj Gasoline unveils “Badlo Halaat” Campaign celebrating Pakistan’s Real Drivers of Change

Taj Gasoline announced the launch of its landmark national campaign, “Badlo Halaat”, a powerful movement that reflects the company’s 60 year legacy as Pakistan’s most trusted partner on the road.

The campaign underscores a truth Taj has championed for six decades: Pakistan moves forward because its people do and Taj Gasoline has always been the silent, loyal force enabling their journeys.

Far beyond a traditional campaign, Badlo Halaat is Taj Gasoline’s public declaration of its lifelong mission: to empower the millions of Pakistanis whose resilience fuels the nation’s progress.

A Legacy Built on Six Decades of Trust

For over 60 years, Taj Gasoline has stood as a pillar of stability, dependability, and partnership across Pakistan. Through economic shifts, infrastructural growth, and societal change, Taj has remained a constant companion supporting the dreams, struggles, and ambitions of truckers, motorists, bikers, and everyday citizens.

The Badlo Halaat campaign formalizes this philosophy, acknowledging that the brand’s enduring success is rooted in its long-standing relationship with the people who keep the country moving.

For six decades, Taj Gasoline has been more than a fuel provider, we’ve been a partner in the lives of millions of Pakistanis, saidTaimour Afaq, CEO, Taj Gasoline.‘Badlo Halaat’ is our commitment to every citizen who strives to improve their circumstances. When Pakistanis rise, Taj rises with them. This campaign celebrates that shared journey and encourages a national spirit of perseverance.

Badshah: One Powerful Reflection of a Million Stories

To illustrate Taj Gasoline’s philosophy, the campaign features the powerful true story of Badshah, a humble fleet owner from Rohri. His journey is not the centerpiece but a reflection of the thousands of untold stories Taj has supported throughout its history.

When no institution trusted him to finance his first truck, Taj Gasoline stepped forward as his guarantor not as a corporate entity, but as a dependable partner. Over four decades, Taj continued to stand by him, providing credit fuel, ensuring reliable quality, and offering support during his personal and professional milestones.

His success today is a testament to how determination, paired with Taj’s unwavering commitment, can truly transform lives. Badshah’s journey is just one example; Taj’s 60-year legacy is built on supporting the unseen heroes of Pakistan.

“Taj Gasoline was founded on one belief to stand by your people, and they will stand tall,” said Muhammad Aslam Sheikh, Chairman of Taj Group.For 60 years, we have championed Pakistan’s unseen heroes, the truckers, bikers, and workers who move the nation daily. ‘Badlo Halaat’ is a tribute to their strength and our promise to continue fueling their journeys with honesty, loyalty, and pride.

A National Invitation to Rise Together

With Badlo Halaat, Taj Gasoline extends a national invitation to embrace hope, perseverance, and self-belief. The campaign celebrates the nation’s unsung heroes and urges citizens to share their own stories, recognizing that change begins when individual belief meets reliable, dedicated support.

About Taj Gasoline: Taj Gasoline is one of Pakistan’s most trusted fuel retailers, serving communities for over six decades with the core values of trust, honesty, and dependable service. With a nationwide presence and a legacy built on partnership, Taj continues to fuel not just vehicles but the dreams, journeys, and progress of millions of Pakistanis.