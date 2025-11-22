By-Elections 2025: PTI alleges ‘Missing Form 45s’ ahead of NA-129 showdown

LAHORE – Lahore braces for NA-129 by-election, with all eyes on two political heavyweights, PTI and PML-N.

PTI leader Hammad Azhar raised alarm, claiming that crucial Form 45s are missing from election materials provided by the Election Commission. Imran Khan’s party accuses Maryam Nawaz led Punjab government of supporting PML-N’s candidate, Hafiz Mian Nauman, in a bid to rig the outcome.

NA-129 seat fell vacant in July following the death of Hammad’s father, Mian Azhar, and now the family’s political legacy is at stake. In a social media post, Hammad warned that “multiple presiding officers are missing Form 45s… this is a serious violation.” He had previously instructed PTI polling agents to ensure that Forms 45 and 46 are blank when election bags are opened.

He however mentioned vigilance, insisting that polling agents remain present throughout the voting and counting processes, and that polling boxes must never leave sight. He warned that anyone obstructing access to Form 45 would face strict legal consequences. PTI workers were instructed to stay at party camps after voting ends and to “peacefully follow the presiding officer to the returning officer’s office.”

The contest pits Hammad’s nominee, Mian Azhar’s nephew Chaudhry Arsalan Ahmad, against PML-N’s Hafiz Mian Nauman, who was defeated by Mian Azhar by over 30,000 votes in 2024. PTI has accused the Punjab government of backing Nauman through rigging.

Tensions escalated further as local police were caught on camera removing PTI banners. Meanwhile, Ahmad is forced to contest as an independent using the “geyser” symbol after the PTI’s “bat” symbol was revoked last year.

Hammad also accused certain officials of trying to intimidate presiding officers, warning: “They will push you into unconstitutional actions and flee themselves. Be careful!”