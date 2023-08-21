PAF pays tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed

In a moving tribute, the Pakistan Air Force Public Relations Department has unveiled a poignant short documentary commemorating the extraordinary legacy of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, the youngest recipient of Pakistan's highest military honour, Nishan-e-Haider. Released on the occasion of his 52nd martyrdom anniversary, the documentary pays homage to the valiant young pilot who devoted himself to safeguarding the nation's skies.
Who was Rashid Minhas?
Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, born on February 17, 1951, stands as an enduring symbol of bravery and dedication. Enlisting in the 51st GDP course of the Pakistan Air Force on March 14, 1971, Minhas was stationed at the Maripur [Masroor] Squadron for operational conversion training. Little did he know that destiny had a different path carved out for him – one that would etch his name in eternal honour.
The remarkable saga of Rashid Minhas' sacrifice unfolded on August 20, 1971. On that fateful day, he displayed unparalleled courage in the face of adversity. When his instructor pilot, Flight Lieutenant Mutiur Rehman, attempted to hijack their T-33 training aircraft with intentions of defecting to India, Minhas stood resolute. Defying Rehman's sinister plot, he reclaimed control of the aircraft, sealing his fate as a true national hero.
As the short documentary brings Rashid Minhas Shaheed's legacy to life, it serves as a poignant reminder of his indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to his country. Through his selfless act of valour, Minhas not only thwarted an act of betrayal but also etched his name in the annals of Pakistan's history as a beacon of courage, patriotism, and sacrifice.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 21, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
