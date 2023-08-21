Search

PAF pays tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed

Web Desk 09:19 PM | 21 Aug, 2023
PAF pays tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed
Source: Instagram

In a moving tribute, the Pakistan Air Force Public Relations Department has unveiled a poignant short documentary commemorating the extraordinary legacy of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, the youngest recipient of Pakistan's highest military honour, Nishan-e-Haider. Released on the occasion of his 52nd martyrdom anniversary, the documentary pays homage to the valiant young pilot who devoted himself to safeguarding the nation's skies.

Who was Rashid Minhas?

Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, born on February 17, 1951, stands as an enduring symbol of bravery and dedication. Enlisting in the 51st GDP course of the Pakistan Air Force on March 14, 1971, Minhas was stationed at the Maripur [Masroor] Squadron for operational conversion training. Little did he know that destiny had a different path carved out for him – one that would etch his name in eternal honour.

The remarkable saga of Rashid Minhas' sacrifice unfolded on August 20, 1971. On that fateful day, he displayed unparalleled courage in the face of adversity. When his instructor pilot, Flight Lieutenant Mutiur Rehman, attempted to hijack their T-33 training aircraft with intentions of defecting to India, Minhas stood resolute. Defying Rehman's sinister plot, he reclaimed control of the aircraft, sealing his fate as a true national hero.

As the short documentary brings Rashid Minhas Shaheed's legacy to life, it serves as a poignant reminder of his indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to his country. Through his selfless act of valour, Minhas not only thwarted an act of betrayal but also etched his name in the annals of Pakistan's history as a beacon of courage, patriotism, and sacrifice.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

