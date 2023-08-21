Spain's women's World Cup hero, Olga Carmona, discovers father's passing after final triumph

In a bittersweet moment that encapsulated the strength of the human spirit, Spain's national team captain, Olga Carmona, discovered the passing of her father shortly after leading her country to victory in the Women's World Cup final. The 23-year-old Real Madrid left-back had scored the decisive goal that secured Spain's triumph over England, yet the joy of the victory was tempered by the news of her father's passing.

Amidst the euphoria of Spain's victory over England in the Women's World Cup final, Olga Carmona's extraordinary journey took on an even more poignant hue. Carmona's father had been battling a prolonged illness, and he passed away on the day of the final, a fact she learned only after the game had concluded.

Despite the heart-wrenching news, Carmona found a way to pay tribute to her father's memory. Taking to social media, she penned a heartfelt message alongside an image of herself tenderly kissing her winner's medal. "I know you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace Dad," she wrote, her words resonating with both grief and gratitude.

The poignant nature of her triumph was further underscored by Carmona's revelation that unbeknownst to her, she had worn a star on her jersey, symbolizing the honour of a World Cup victory. This star, placed above the national team crest, is added each time a nation secures the coveted trophy.

The Spanish Football Association (RFEF) joined Carmona in mourning her loss, expressing their condolences on social media. "The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona's father," the statement read. "We send our most sincere embrace to Olga and her family in a moment of deep sorrow. We love you, Olga, you are Spanish soccer history."

Carmona's resilience and dedication to her team were evident throughout the tournament, as she played a pivotal role in five of Spain's seven games. The decision to withhold the news of her father's passing until after the final was a testament to her determination and the unwavering support of her family and friends. Spanish media outlet Relevo reported that Carmona's mother and brothers had travelled to Australia to be with her, allowing her to focus on the game without the burden of her father's illness.

As the world celebrated Spain's Women's World Cup victory, Olga Carmona's story served as a reminder of the complex interplay between triumph and tragedy. Her ability to shine through personal adversity and dedicate her victory to her late father encapsulated the profound bond between sport and the human experience. In the face of heartbreak, Carmona's resilience and the support of her loved ones proved that the spirit of a champion extends beyond the field.