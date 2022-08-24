Netizens compare Pakistani reality TV show 'Tamasha' with India's 'Bigg Boss'

Noor Fatima
09:55 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Netizens compare Pakistani reality TV show 'Tamasha' with India's 'Bigg Boss'
Source: Magpakistan.com
Share

With many TV shows having more or less monotonous themes or concepts, distinguishing between originals and knockoffs is equal to finding a needle in a haystack. 

Such was the instance when the Pakistani reality TV show Tamasha and the Indian reality show Bigg Boss were compared for their ideas, concepts, themes and objectives.

Most netizens are of the view that these shows are obnoxiously similar, while some defended Tamasha for presenting different ideas. On the other hand, most of the internet users were in a frenzy ever since Tamasha was aired. However, many people objected to the resemblance between Tamasha and Bigg Boss.

Both shows require the participants to live in the same place, particularly a house, for a duration of six weeks. The participants are compelled to abide by the set rules and regulations. Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui is hosting Tamasha while Bollywood actor Salman Khan hosts Bigg Boss

The polarizing opinions on the internet have been creating quite a buzz with many calling it a knockoff and others claiming that Bigg Boss itself is a copy of Big Brother, which has multiple franchises around the world gaining a diverse audience.

The same is the case with Bigg Boss as the Bollywood industry is gigantic and India's population counts in billions. The large audience could directly be proportionate to Bigg Boss's marketing and fame. Tamasha is relatively new to the game and is set to become popular in Pakistan, as suggested by some cyber citizens. 

Whatever may be the case, both shows have been doing remarkably well as reality shows and garnered a huge audience.

Adnan Siddiqui set to host 'Pakistani version of ... 11:28 PM | 8 Aug, 2022

Keeping in view the success of the Indian reality television show Bigg Boss, leading Pakistani entertainment channel ...

More From This Category
Ali Zafar's fan travels from Karachi to Lahore to ...
08:38 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Shaan's 'Zarrar' all set to release next month
09:29 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Ayesha Omar sets internet on fire with latest ...
05:00 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Behroze Sabzwari opens up about equation with ...
05:45 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Naimal Khawar’s new video goes viral
04:29 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
Nauman Javed thinks he's suffering from a serious ...
07:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar's fan travels from Karachi to Lahore to wish him birthday
08:38 PM | 24 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr