Netizens compare Pakistani reality TV show 'Tamasha' with India's 'Bigg Boss'

With many TV shows having more or less monotonous themes or concepts, distinguishing between originals and knockoffs is equal to finding a needle in a haystack.

Such was the instance when the Pakistani reality TV show Tamasha and the Indian reality show Bigg Boss were compared for their ideas, concepts, themes and objectives.

Most netizens are of the view that these shows are obnoxiously similar, while some defended Tamasha for presenting different ideas. On the other hand, most of the internet users were in a frenzy ever since Tamasha was aired. However, many people objected to the resemblance between Tamasha and Bigg Boss.

Both shows require the participants to live in the same place, particularly a house, for a duration of six weeks. The participants are compelled to abide by the set rules and regulations. Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui is hosting Tamasha while Bollywood actor Salman Khan hosts Bigg Boss.

The polarizing opinions on the internet have been creating quite a buzz with many calling it a knockoff and others claiming that Bigg Boss itself is a copy of Big Brother, which has multiple franchises around the world gaining a diverse audience.

The same is the case with Bigg Boss as the Bollywood industry is gigantic and India's population counts in billions. The large audience could directly be proportionate to Bigg Boss's marketing and fame. Tamasha is relatively new to the game and is set to become popular in Pakistan, as suggested by some cyber citizens.

Whatever may be the case, both shows have been doing remarkably well as reality shows and garnered a huge audience.