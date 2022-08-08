Adnan Siddiqui set to host 'Pakistani version of Bigg Boss'

Noor Fatima
11:28 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Adnan Siddiqui set to host 'Pakistani version of Bigg Boss'
Source: Adnan Siddiqui (Instagram)
Share

Keeping in view the success of the Indian reality television show Bigg Boss, leading Pakistani entertainment channel ARY Digital has decided to launch its Pakistani version.

The channel has shared a teaser of the show titled Tamasha hosted by Adnan Siddiqui. The teaser is making waves on the internet.

The 23-second teaser shows Siddiqui saying, “Will You See Tamasha?”

The show, which is expected to launch soon, is set to be a mega production project by Salman Iqbal and headed by Jarjees Seja. 

As soon as the trailer was released, fans assumed the reality show would be more or less like Bigg Boss. Fans of  Siddiqui are ecstatic for two reasons, one being the show and the other watching their favourite celebrity in a leading role. 

Bigg Boss is a popular entertainment show hosted by Indian actor Salman Khan and it has been running for 14 seasons. The show amassed millions of loyal followers, giving a headstart to careers of many of the underrated celebrities. The show is scandalous for its competitions among the participants.

Tamasha is said to be more or less like the aforementioned show intending to entertain Pakistani fans with much more controlled and down-to-earth content.

Adnan Siddiqui is currently producing a Pakistani-Turkish drama based on the life of Selahaddin Ayubi, a Muslim commander. Siddiqui is a seasoned actor with many awards to his name.

More From This Category
Shehryar Munawar talks about marrying a widow
08:56 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Sana Javed delights fans with stunning pictures
05:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Unstoppable at 79: Amitabh Bachchan all set to ...
10:28 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Sonya Hussayn gears up for empowered character in ...
09:49 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Haroon Kadwani wins hearts with latest video
04:54 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Hania Aamir is all smiles in latest viral pictures
04:28 PM | 8 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shehryar Munawar talks about marrying a widow
08:56 PM | 8 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr