Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 August 2022
08:39 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 149,900 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 128,500. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 117,791 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 137,407.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 149,900
|PKR 1,679
|Karachi
|PKR 149,900
|PKR 1,679
|Islamabad
|PKR 149,900
|PKR 1,679
|Peshawar
|PKR 149,900
|PKR 1,679
|Quetta
|PKR 149,900
|PKR 1,679
|Sialkot
|PKR 149,900
|PKR 1,679
|Attock
|PKR 149,900
|PKR 1,679
|Gujranwala
|PKR 149,900
|PKR 1,679
|Jehlum
|PKR 149,900
|PKR 1,679
|Multan
|PKR 149,900
|PKR 1,679
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 149,900
|PKR 1,679
|Gujrat
|PKR 149,900
|PKR 1,679
|Nawabshah
|PKR 149,900
|PKR 1,679
|Chakwal
|PKR 149,900
|PKR 1,679
|Hyderabad
|PKR 149,900
|PKR 1,679
|Nowshehra
|PKR 149,900
|PKR 1,679
|Sargodha
|PKR 149,900
|PKR 1,679
|Faisalabad
|PKR 149,900
|PKR 1,679
|Mirpur
|PKR 149,900
|PKR 1,679
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack10:23 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif sets new world record09:51 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
- Ashura 2022 – President Alvi, PM Shehbaz pay tribute to Hazrat Imam ...09:16 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
- Ashura being observed across Pakistan with religious reverence08:58 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:48 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
Shehryar Munawar talks about marrying a widow
08:56 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
- Sana Javed delights fans with stunning pictures05:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
- Unstoppable at 79: Amitabh Bachchan all set to star in 'Uunchai'10:28 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
- Sonya Hussayn gears up for empowered character in new project09:49 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022