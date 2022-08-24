Nawazuddin Siddiqui's look changed beyond recognition in new Bollywood movie

MUMBAI – Bollywood’s celebrated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was nominated for Emmys 2021, has stunned fans with his first look from the upcoming film Haddi.

The rare look of the versatile star in the upcoming noir revenge drama, directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, soon becomes the talk of the town while it was trending on social sites with praises pouring in for Nawaz for the first of its kind of appearance as a woman.

The Sacred Games star shared the trailer on his social handle, where he can be seen in a low-cut dress while having blood on one hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

The side-parted hair, eye makeup and especially his posture led many fans to believe that it was some other actor while many hinted at Archana Puran Singh who appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Speaking with an Indian publication, Nawazuddin termed his character unique and special, saying he will be sporting a never-seen-before look, which he believes will push him for better playing roles in the future.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls out the racist culture ... 04:10 PM | 12 Oct, 2021 A fan and critics’ favourite, Bollywood's Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a talent powerhouse who has bowled the audience ...

Siddique, who appeared in many famous projects, gained widespread praise for his role in Badlapur, Manto and Netflix's Sacred Games.