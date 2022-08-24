Coke Studio singer Wahab Bugti rescued, assured of full support

DERA MURAD JAMALI – Officers of the Pakistan Army on Wednesday met Coke Studio singer Wahab Bugti, who has been left homeless by heavy floods in Balochistan.

Reports in the local media suggest that Brigadier Murtaza and Colonel Ahmed Maruf met the singer who rose to fame after his Coke Studio song 'Kana Yaari' received huge public response and assured him of all possible support.

Wahab Bugti is among thousands who are forced to live under the open sky with no or very limited resources. He earlier left his village of Goth Muhammad Umar in Dera Bugti due to rains that wreaked havoc in the region.

According to a statement issued by the CM Secretariat, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qadoos Bizenjo has directed the officials to help Wahab Bugti after outrage on social media at the conditions he was living in. The singer and his family have now shifted to Dera Murad Jamali.

Several Pakistani activists, including Muniba Mazari and music director Xulfi, took to social media to share Wahab's plight. Some social media users urged Coke Studio to help the displaced singer.

The country’s southwestern region suffered a lot due to heavy rain and floods, which claimed hundreds of lives and damaged thousands of homes. The true extent of the devastation is yet to be unknown.