Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 August 2022

08:45 AM | 25 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 August 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 142,300 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 122,000. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 111,833 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 130,441.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 142,300 PKR 1,559
Karachi PKR 142,300 PKR 1,559
Islamabad PKR 142,300 PKR 1,559
Peshawar PKR 142,300 PKR 1,559
Quetta PKR 142,300 PKR 1,559
Sialkot PKR 142,300 PKR 1,559
Attock PKR 142,300 PKR 1,559
Gujranwala PKR 142,300 PKR 1,559
Jehlum PKR 142,300 PKR 1,559
Multan PKR 142,300 PKR 1,559
Bahawalpur PKR 142,300 PKR 1,559
Gujrat PKR 142,300 PKR 1,559
Nawabshah PKR 142,300 PKR 1,559
Chakwal PKR 142,300 PKR 1,559
Hyderabad PKR 142,300 PKR 1,559
Nowshehra PKR 142,300 PKR 1,559
Sargodha PKR 142,300 PKR 1,559
Faisalabad PKR 142,300 PKR 1,559
Mirpur PKR 142,300 PKR 1,559

