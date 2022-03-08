What was he drinking in a wrapped bottle? Feroze Khan reveals the secret!

What was in the bottle wrapped in a brown paper? What was the popular TV actor Feroze Khan drinking at a party over the weekend?

As social media users became increasingly speculative about Feroze Khan's drink and some even accused him of drinking alcohol at the party, the actor came out in his defence.

He said he was not supposed to give an explanation about what he does in his private life but still he showed to rumour-mongers that it was just a bottle of an energy drink and nothing more.

Here is what he said: