Chinese President Xi Jinping extends condolences to Pakistan over Peshawar mosque attack
Web Desk
09:12 AM | 8 Mar, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping extends condolences to Pakistan over Peshawar mosque attack
Source: @DostiChina (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday extended condolences to his Pakistani counterpart Dr Arif Alvi over Peshawar mosque blast.

In his message, the Chinese president said that he was shocked to learn of the deadly terrorist attack in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which had caused heavy casualties.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families.

The Chinese leadership condemned the terrorist attack and firmly supported the efforts of the Pakistani government and people to combat terrorism, maintain national stability and protect people's lives.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan over the attack.

Last Friday, a bomb exploded inside a mosque in Peshawar, resulting in at least 55 deaths and over 200 wounded.

At least 55 dead, nearly 200 injured in Peshawar ... 07:56 PM | 4 Mar, 2022

PESHAWAR – A powerful explosion hit a mosque during Friday prayers in northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ...

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 378 new Covid cases, 9 deaths
08:38 AM | 8 Mar, 2022
Pakistan ready to ‘mediate’ between Russia ...
09:32 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
IHC tells Aurat March organisers to change venue ...
07:54 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
PM Imran, Army chief discuss security, regional ...
07:23 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
Pakistan to open consulates in Iraq to deepen ...
06:51 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
Estranged PTI leader Aleem Khan joins Tareen camp ...
04:54 PM | 7 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
What was he drinking in a wrapped bottle? Feroze Khan reveals the secret!
08:04 AM | 8 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr