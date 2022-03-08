Chinese President Xi Jinping extends condolences to Pakistan over Peshawar mosque attack
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday extended condolences to his Pakistani counterpart Dr Arif Alvi over Peshawar mosque blast.
In his message, the Chinese president said that he was shocked to learn of the deadly terrorist attack in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which had caused heavy casualties.
On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families.
Chinese Top Leadership strongly condemns the Peshawar terrorist attack & firmly supports efforts made by the Pakistan to fight against Terrorism.— China-Pakistan Friendship (@DostiChina) March 7, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang & FM Wang Yi sent condolences messages to their Pakistani counterpart. pic.twitter.com/b29WnKEfK3
The Chinese leadership condemned the terrorist attack and firmly supported the efforts of the Pakistani government and people to combat terrorism, maintain national stability and protect people's lives.
On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan over the attack.
Last Friday, a bomb exploded inside a mosque in Peshawar, resulting in at least 55 deaths and over 200 wounded.
At least 55 dead, nearly 200 injured in Peshawar ... 07:56 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
PESHAWAR – A powerful explosion hit a mosque during Friday prayers in northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ...
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Chinese President Xi Jinping extends condolences to Pakistan over ...09:12 AM | 8 Mar, 2022
-
- What was he drinking in a wrapped bottle? Feroze Khan reveals the ...08:04 AM | 8 Mar, 2022
-
-
-
-
- 'Burqa or Bikini': Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala defends women’s ...09:08 PM | 7 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021