Chinese President Xi Jinping extends condolences to Pakistan over Peshawar mosque attack

ISLAMABAD – Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday extended condolences to his Pakistani counterpart Dr Arif Alvi over Peshawar mosque blast.

In his message, the Chinese president said that he was shocked to learn of the deadly terrorist attack in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which had caused heavy casualties.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the injured and the bereaved families.

Chinese Top Leadership strongly condemns the Peshawar terrorist attack & firmly supports efforts made by the Pakistan to fight against Terrorism.



Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang & FM Wang Yi sent condolences messages to their Pakistani counterpart. pic.twitter.com/b29WnKEfK3 — China-Pakistan Friendship (@DostiChina) March 7, 2022

The Chinese leadership condemned the terrorist attack and firmly supported the efforts of the Pakistani government and people to combat terrorism, maintain national stability and protect people's lives.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan over the attack.

Last Friday, a bomb exploded inside a mosque in Peshawar, resulting in at least 55 deaths and over 200 wounded.