At least 55 dead, nearly 200 injured in Peshawar mosque bomb blast

PESHAWAR – A powerful explosion hit a mosque during Friday prayers in northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, leaving at least 55 people dead and close to 200 others injured.

Reports said that Imambargah Kucha-e-Risaldar located in Qissa Khawani Bazaar, one of the busiest areas of Peshawar, was targeted in the attack. It was said to be a suicide blast.

Security officials have cordoned off the area and evidence are being collected.

Rescue officials are shifting injured persons to Lady Reading Hospital where an emergency has been declared.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Adviser to KP Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the explosion took place during the Friday prayers.

He said that the terrorists tried to enter the mosque where they exchanged fire with the police. He said that one of the terrorists managed to enter the mosque and carried out the attack.

Peshawar CCPO Muhammad Aijaz also seconded the statement of Barrister Saif. He said that two terrorists tried to enter the mosque and opened fire on the on-duty policemen. He said that both the cops were martyred by the terrorists’ firing.

Deeply saddened by loss of precious lives in the heinous terrorist attack in Peshawar. Its perpetrators & masterminds want to tarnish Pak’s image. They will be brought to justice. We will not allow our gains against terrorism & our internal security to be compromised at any cost. — Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) March 4, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, and other political figures condemned the Peshawar blast.