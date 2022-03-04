Merub Ali asks why it is cold in Dubai but not in Karachi
Share
Pakistan's rising TV star Merub Ali has earned a spot in the hearts of the viewers with her active presence on social media.
Despite being relatively new in the industry, her fans adore her to bits and want to know more about her personal life, especially about her rumoured affair with singer Asim Azhar.
This time around, the beautiful model left her admirers mesmerized as she shared stunning portraits of her fun-filled getaway to Dubai.
The enchanting pictures are winning hearts on social media. In particular, the video shows Merub's daredevil side, as she poses with a falcon on her head in a desert.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Merub Ali debuted in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast, including big names such as Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi and Kubra Khan.
Asim Azhar and Merub Ali’s latest video breaks ... 02:15 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
Rumours are rife that Pakistani rockstar Asim Azhar has been engaged to fashion model Merub Ali. As per the ...
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
-
-
- Select Technologies opens smartphone manufacturing plant for Xiaomi ...08:29 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
- At least 55 dead, nearly 200 injured in Peshawar mosque bomb blast07:56 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
- Cricket world in shock as Australian spin legend Shane Warne passes ...07:22 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
-
- Sunny Leone's wardrobe malfunction video goes viral04:30 PM | 4 Mar, 2022
-
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022