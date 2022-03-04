Merub Ali asks why it is cold in Dubai but not in Karachi

Pakistan's rising TV star Merub Ali has earned a spot in the hearts of the viewers with her active presence on social media.

Despite being relatively new in the industry, her fans adore her to bits and want to know more about her personal life, especially about her rumoured affair with singer Asim Azhar.

This time around, the beautiful model left her admirers mesmerized as she shared stunning portraits of her fun-filled getaway to Dubai.

The enchanting pictures are winning hearts on social media. In particular, the video shows Merub's daredevil side, as she poses with a falcon on her head in a desert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

On the work front, Merub Ali debuted in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast, including big names such as Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi and Kubra Khan.