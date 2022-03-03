Asim Azhar and Merub Ali’s latest video breaks the internet
Share
Rumours are rife that Pakistani rockstar Asim Azhar has been engaged to fashion model Merub Ali. As per the speculations, the duo will be tying the knot soon.
While the rumour mill remains abuzz, the Ghalat Fehmi star and Merub were spotted vacationing in Dubai together and needless to say, the videos have left the fans gushing.
Now, an adorable video has popped up on social media where Asim was spotted giving a ride to Merub on a luggage bag at the airport.
View this post on Instagram
As soon as the video spread like wildfire, the netizens were quick enough to respond to the viral video as the audience had mixed reviews on Asim and Merub’s public display of affection.
On the work front, Merub Ali debuted in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast which includes big names such as Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi and Kubra Khan.
Merub Ali dances her heart out at Asim Azhar’s ... 04:20 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
Model Merub Ali danced her heart out during a concert of her beau Asim Azhar. In a viral video, Merub can be seen fun ...
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
-
-
- ICC Women's World Cup: Pakistan all set to lock horns with archrival ...05:44 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
-
- PAKvAUS: Pakistani skipper looks to dash Aussies’ hopes in historic ...04:49 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
-
-
- Asim Azhar and Merub Ali’s latest video breaks the internet02:15 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022