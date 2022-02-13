Merub Ali dances her heart out at Asim Azhar’s concert

Model Merub Ali danced her heart out during a concert of her beau Asim Azhar.

In a viral video, Merub can be seen fun and enjoying the concert of Asim Azhar in Karachi. Rumours are rife that rockstar Asim Azhar has been engaged to Merub Ali. As per the speculations, the duo will be tying the knot soon.

As the fans continue to be curious and devise theories, the gorgeous model actor has finally stepped forward and cleared the air.

On the work front, Ali debuted in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast which includes big names such as Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi and Kubra Khan.