Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh win hearts with killer dance moves

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh won the hearts of the fans with their stunning dance moves.

Alia Bhatt is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. During the course of her promotion, the actress rocked the hook steps with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh.

The Highway actress took to Instagram and shared a video of Bajirao Mastani actor who joined her during the promotions and went on to dance with her to the song Dholida from the film.

Alia wrote, “Also look who graced us with his star presence.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❥ ᴳᵃⁿᵍᵘᵇᵃⁱ ᵒⁿ ²⁵ ᶠᵉᵇ (@hereforaliaabhatt)