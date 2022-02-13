Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh win hearts with killer dance moves
Share
Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh won the hearts of the fans with their stunning dance moves.
Alia Bhatt is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. During the course of her promotion, the actress rocked the hook steps with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh.
The Highway actress took to Instagram and shared a video of Bajirao Mastani actor who joined her during the promotions and went on to dance with her to the song Dholida from the film.
Alia wrote, “Also look who graced us with his star presence.”
View this post on Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to get married in ... 05:56 PM | 27 Oct, 2021
Speculations are rife that Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are officially getting married by ...
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
- PSL7: Confident Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today ...03:37 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Can't further endure pain’: Shahid Afridi says good bye to PSL703:13 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022