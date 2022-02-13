Iran's interior minister due in Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmed Vahidi will arrive in Islamabad on Monday on day-long visit to Pakistan on the invitation of his Pakistani Counterpart Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

During his stay in Pakistan, he will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and other high officials.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said that Pak-Iran border management and exchange of prisoners will be discussed during the meeting of both the ministers.