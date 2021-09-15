TikTok star Jannat Mirza celebrates 21st birthday in style

Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for everyone but when it comes to social media influencers they take the celebration on another level altogether.

Celebrating her 21st birthday zealously, TikTok star Jannat Mirza had a birthday bash with close friends and family. The charismatic social media star kept the celebration grand and lavish.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Mirza shared some gorgeous clicks from the beautiful celebration where she was spotted beaming with happiness alongside her friend Umar Butt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Mirza ????✨ (@jannatmirza_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umer Fayyaz Butt (@umebutt)

Giving a glimpse of the beautiful decor and scrumptious looking cake, Jannat was dressed to the nines looking super pretty.

She also posed with a stunning rose bouquet and the alphabet “J” was written on it. Jannat and Umar Butt also clicked some stunning pictures as Jannat thanked him for the birthday surprise.

The TikTok star currently stands with more than 15 million followers on her TikTok account and 2.6 million on her Instagram account.