TikTok stars Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum celebrate sister's engagement

TikTok stars Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum are adored by their massive fan followings owing to their gorgeous looks and active presence on social media.

Following the footsteps of the sister duo, Jannat and Alishba's sister Sehar has also joined TikTok and she also got engaged recently.

MIrza and Anjum were spotted celebrating the Baat Paki event of their sister. The girls looked beautiful as they smilingly posed for the camera alongside their family.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Anjum and Mirza gave a glimpse of the party. Dressed to the nines, Jannat looked beautiful in her green dress while Alishba looked super pretty in her white frock. The bride Sehar posted a series of pictures with her fiance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmad Mahmood Photography (@ahmad.mahmood.photography)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmad Mahmood Photography (@ahmad.mahmood.photography)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Mirza ????✨ (@jannatmirza_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALISHBAH ANJUM (@alishbahannjum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALISHBAH ANJUM (@alishbahannjum)