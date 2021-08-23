TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video with sister Alishba Anjum goes viral

TikTok star Jannat Mirza has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her beautiful looks and active presence on the social media.

This time around, the beauty was spotted spending some leisure time with her sister and TikToker Alishba Anjum.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Jannat shared the adorable video and penned a short sweet note.

“I love teasing her.”

Living the ultimate adventurous moment full of excitement, fans loved the video and the post garnered a whopping amount of likes and views in a short span of time.

Earlier, the 23-year-old was spotted having fun in northern Pakistan. Sharing pictures on her social media handle, Mirza gave a glimpse of the spectacular landscapes of Passu, Pakistan.