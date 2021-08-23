Hareem Shah’s new sheesha smoking video takes the internet by storm
TikTok star Hareem Shah seems to be the centre of controversial headlines always given her burgeoning list of viral videos that wreck storms on the internet.
Documenting her travel diaries, the TikTok star has been dropping glimpses of her Turkey vacation by posting short videos on her Instagram handle.
This time around, Shah posted a controversial video where she can be spotted smoking shisha or flavoured Hookah.
Hareem is on her honeymoon and has been updating her admirers with dazzling views of Turkey. From swimming videos to shopping sprees, she has been having the time of her life.
Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like wildfire on the internet. Despite the uproar, the identity of Hareem's groom remains concealed.
Hareem Shah's new dance video goes viral 02:38 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
TikToker Hareem Shah has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines as her vacation videos keep her massive ...
