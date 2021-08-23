Hareem Shah’s new sheesha smoking video takes the internet by storm
Web Desk
04:23 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Hareem Shah’s new sheesha smoking video takes the internet by storm
Share

TikTok star Hareem Shah seems to be the centre of controversial headlines always given her burgeoning list of viral videos that wreck storms on the internet.

Documenting her travel diaries, the TikTok star has been dropping glimpses of her Turkey vacation by posting short videos on her Instagram handle.

This time around, Shah posted a controversial video where she can be spotted smoking shisha or flavoured Hookah. 

Hareem is on her honeymoon and has been updating her admirers with dazzling views of Turkey. From swimming videos to shopping sprees, she has been having the time of her life.

Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like wildfire on the internet. Despite the uproar, the identity of Hareem's groom remains concealed.

Hareem Shah's new dance video goes viral 02:38 PM | 21 Aug, 2021

TikToker Hareem Shah has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines as her vacation videos keep her massive ...

More From This Category
Abhishek Bachchan hospitalised after injured in ...
05:40 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Hira Mani leaves fans stunned with new singing ...
05:21 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Saba Qamar hilariously recreates 'Bachpan Ka ...
05:00 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
TikToker Ayesha Akram replies to all accusations ...
04:06 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video with ...
03:32 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
Maryam Nawaz shares rare pictures of son’s ...
12:44 PM | 23 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abhishek Bachchan hospitalised after injured in film shoot
05:40 PM | 23 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr