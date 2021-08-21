Hareem Shah's new dance video goes viral

TikToker Hareem Shah has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines as her vacation videos keep her massive fan following hooked to her social media handles.

This time around, the social media sensation sent the internet into a frenzy with her dance video where she dances to an upbeat tune whilst playing with bubbles.

Documenting her travel diaries, the TikTok star gave a glimpse of her Turkey vacation by posting the short video on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

In the aforementioned video, Shah can be spotted having the time of her life as she dances her heart out.

Moreover, Hareem is on her honeymoon and has been updating her admirers with dazzling views of Turkey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

Previously, she shared multiple videos while shopping on her Instagram handle to keep her fans updated.

Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet. Delving into the mystery, it still remains unsolved as the identity of Hareem's groom remains concealed.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Aug-2021/hareem-shah-s-new-honeymoon-video-goes-viral