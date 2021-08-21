Iqra Aziz and 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' break into top trends on Twitter

Wrecking a storm within the Pakistani audience, the unconventional Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 has set a benchmark of its own record.

The third instalment of the popular show is set against an ooze worthy grandeur background and revolves around the lives of Farhad and Mahi, and their intense fight for love.

This week, Iqra Aziz's heart-wrenching portrayal of Mahi's guilty and sadness has won the hearts of the audience as she topped the Twitter trends.

Comments of praises and adoration poured for the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star and co-star Feroze Khan was also lauded for his outstanding performance.

I must say if Feroze Khan is king of acting then Iqra Aziz is a queen of acting you can't ignore her performance. This girl is unbelievable ❤️ she is perfectly match for the role of mahi . And now she proved by her performance.????#IqraAziz #Mahi#KhudaAurMohabbat3 #IqraAziz pic.twitter.com/EWGaCTb8Ap — Umar langrial (@ULangiral) August 21, 2021

#IqraAziz is on trending nd she desever it she proof her self for the role of Mahi.. ❤️i love the conversation between Farhad nd Mahi .. ????❤️Nd the scene of taweez is jxt love.. ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/suJrSJsYiU — NiMra Khan (@NimiGhazal) August 21, 2021

"Agr kainaat m meri koi jeet ho gi tw wo tum ho", Farhad ???????? Stunning acting of both Actors.❤️ #KhudaAurMohabbat3 #FerozeKhan #IqraAziz pic.twitter.com/FoCG8Kh0Kf — Muhammad Sufyan (@Muhamma89331360) August 21, 2021

#IqraAziz trending in number 1 Rolling the chart once again by her incredible performance as Mahi! #IqraAziz #KhudaAurMohabbat3 pic.twitter.com/B6fouunV4Z — Faari (@Faaariiidoll) August 21, 2021

Just love this conversation between them, Now Mahi will also realize that she is in love with Farhad. But Sikandar beech me ajayega ab ???? ????#IqraAziz #KhudaAurMohabbat3 #FerozeKhan pic.twitter.com/KXlcKKpUV8 — Tahani ???? (@tahaaniye) August 21, 2021

Penned by writer Hashim Nadeem, the drama has been surpassing the expectation of the audience.

The drama is presented by 7th Sky Entertainment under ace producers Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi. Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 OST is crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.