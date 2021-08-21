Iqra Aziz and 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' break into top trends on Twitter
03:20 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
Iqra Aziz and 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' break into top trends on Twitter
Wrecking a storm within the Pakistani audience, the unconventional Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 has set a benchmark of its own record. 

The third instalment of the popular show is set against an ooze worthy grandeur background and revolves around the lives of Farhad and Mahi, and their intense fight for love.

This week, Iqra Aziz's heart-wrenching portrayal of Mahi's guilty and sadness has won the hearts of the audience as she topped the Twitter trends.

Comments of praises and adoration poured for the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star and co-star Feroze Khan was also lauded for his outstanding performance.

Penned by writer Hashim Nadeem, the drama has been surpassing the expectation of the audience.

The drama is presented by 7th Sky Entertainment under ace producers Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi.  Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 OST is crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

