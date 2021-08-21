Esra Bilgic wins hearts with first trailer of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

04:24 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
Esra Bilgic wins hearts with first trailer of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan is drop-dead-gorgeous and her enthralling Instagram feed is adored by her massive fan following.

Winning hearts, this time around the Turkish beauty left everyone bedazzled as she shared the first trailer of her new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar co-starring Ugur Gunes.

The quick glimpse into the trailer left her admirers overjoyed as fans and fellow showbiz were delighted to see her creating magic onscreen.

In the trailer, Esra can be seen dancing her heart out while the trailer promises action, entertainment and mystery element.

Sharing stunning pictures from the sets of her upcoming venture, the 28-year-old wrote, “Good morning! I’m ready for the new day. Your comments for the first teaser of #KanunsuzTopraklar made us very happy, all team and me want to say thank you.”

Bilgic has gained much admiration and appreciation in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul on-aired.

The play aired on state-run television (PTV) in Urdu dubbing. As of 2020, she was the leading actress in the crime drama series Ramo. 

Pakistanis have fallen head over heels with Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan and this comes as no surprise given the ...

