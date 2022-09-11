Urvashi Rautela clears the air about her involvement with Naseem Shah
Share
Indian actress Urvashi Rautela has cleared the air about her involvement with Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah.
Following a thriller match between Pakistan and India, Rautela shared a video on her Instagram story in which she can be seen enjoying the fixture at the Dubai stadium, with some glimpses of Naseem Shah.
Clarifying the mystery around the social media video involving the Pakistani pacer, the Indian actress said, "A couple of days back, my team shared all fan-made cute edits (around 11-12) without any knowledge of other people involved in it."
She urged the media to refrain from creating any kind of news.
During an earlier press event, a reporter asked Naseem Shah about the video circulating on social media with him and the Indian actress. The 19-year-old said he has no idea about the whole matter. He told the reporters that he had no idea who Urvashi is.
According to him, people share these kinds of videos but he has no knowledge of them.
“I am thankful to the people for arriving at the stadium and watching the match,” he added.
Urvashi who? Naseem Shah reacts after Bollywood ... 05:14 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
DUBAI – Pakistan’s pace spearhead Naseem Shah seems unaware of Indian actor Urvashi Rautela, who started a ...
- PM Shehbaz likely to address UNGA session on Sept 2301:33 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Quaid-e-Azam’s 74th death anniversary being observed today11:12 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres leaves after visiting flood-hit ...10:41 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Urvashi who? Naseem Shah reacts after Bollywood star’s video goes ...05:14 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022