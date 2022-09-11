Urvashi Rautela clears the air about her involvement with Naseem Shah
12:38 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Source: File photo
Indian actress Urvashi Rautela has cleared the air about her involvement with Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah.

Following a thriller match between Pakistan and India, Rautela shared a video on her Instagram story in which she can be seen enjoying the fixture at the Dubai stadium, with some glimpses of Naseem Shah.

Clarifying the mystery around the social media video involving the Pakistani pacer, the Indian actress said, "A couple of days back, my team shared all fan-made cute edits (around 11-12) without any knowledge of other people involved in it."

She urged the media to refrain from creating any kind of news.  

During an earlier press event, a reporter asked Naseem Shah about the video circulating on social media with him and the Indian actress. The 19-year-old said he has no idea about the whole matter. He told the reporters that he had no idea who Urvashi is.

According to him, people share these kinds of videos but he has no knowledge of them.

“I am thankful to the people for arriving at the stadium and watching the match,” he added.

