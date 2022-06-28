Musician Salman Ahmad appointed Imran Khan’s focal person on culture
ISLAMABAD – Famous musician and neo-classical guitarist Salman Ahmad was named focal person to PTI chief Imran Khan on culture.
The former United Nations goodwill ambassador took to his Twitter where he announced getting an official position in the former ruling party.
The 58-year-old said he was deeply inspired and motivated on receiving this important responsibility.
Deeply Inspired & motivated on receiving this important responsibility from PM @ImranKhanPTI . Honoured & grateful also to @Asad_Umar @fawadchaudhry @SMQureshiPTI @ShireenMazari1 for their support. pic.twitter.com/UajhZFFsFN— salman ahmad (@sufisal) June 28, 2022
Salman Ahmad is known to be a loyal supporter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief. The noted musician and a social activist also made a four-part documentary titled Spiritual Democracy on the ousted Pakistani premier.
Despite the docuseries, Salman opposed Imran Khan's decision involving late Dr Aamir Liaquat.
Pakistani-born-American musician as an early engineer of ‘Vital Signs’ formed ‘Junoon’ with Brian O’Connell.
VIDEO: Singer Salman Ahmad arrested from Imran ... 05:28 PM | 28 Oct, 2016
ISLAMABAD - Salman Ahmad, famous Pakistani singer and an active member of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf, was arrested and ...
The musician turned activist was also involved in making documentaries relating to social issues in the South Asian nation. He also worked as the UN Goodwill Ambassador for Aids/HIV programme to raising awareness about the immunodeficiency syndrome in South Asia.
He played an important role in raising funds for victims of the massive earthquake that hit Pakistan in October 2005. Ahmad and his band Junoon suffered political censorship in Pakistan during the rule of Benazir Bhutto in the 1990s, partly due to a song denouncing political corruption.
-
