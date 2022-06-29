Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 June 2022
08:21 AM | 29 Jun, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 141,900 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 121,700. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 111,558 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 130,074.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 141,900
|PKR 1,655
|Karachi
|PKR 141,900
|PKR 1,655
|Islamabad
|PKR 141,900
|PKR 1,655
|Peshawar
|PKR 141,900
|PKR 1,655
|Quetta
|PKR 141,900
|PKR 1,655
|Sialkot
|PKR 141,900
|PKR 1,655
|Attock
|PKR 141,900
|PKR 1,655
|Gujranwala
|PKR 141,900
|PKR 1,655
|Jehlum
|PKR 141,900
|PKR 1,655
|Multan
|PKR 141,900
|PKR 1,655
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 141,900
|PKR 1,655
|Gujrat
|PKR 141,900
|PKR 1,655
|Nawabshah
|PKR 141,900
|PKR 1,655
|Chakwal
|PKR 141,900
|PKR 1,655
|Hyderabad
|PKR 141,900
|PKR 1,655
|Nowshehra
|PKR 141,900
|PKR 1,655
|Sargodha
|PKR 141,900
|PKR 1,655
|Faisalabad
|PKR 141,900
|PKR 1,655
|Mirpur
|PKR 141,900
|PKR 1,655
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 June 202208:21 AM | 29 Jun, 2022
- Gen Bajwa says Kartarpur Corridor a symbol of Pakistan’s commitment ...11:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
-
- Telecom operators warn of shutting down cellular, internet services10:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- ECP bars PM Shehbaz from inaugurating Hydropower Project ahead of ...10:28 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Zara Noor Abbas sets temperature soaring with latest photoshoot07:42 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Amna Ilyas draws severe backlash over new photoshoot06:40 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos break the internet05:47 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022