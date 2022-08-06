Veteran actress Saba Faisal gets candid about her cosmetic procedures

Veteran actress Saba Faisal's candid confessions have come as a breath of fresh air.

Speaking on a chat show recently, she elaborated that she regularly undergoes facial procedures such as botox treatment to maintain her looks.

The senior actress appeared on fellow actor-host Sajid Hassan's chat show where she made an honest confession. Accepting that the industry is competitive, Saba stated it becomes inevitable for actors to undergo procedures to maintain their looks.

Replying to a question on Zindagi With Sajid Hasan, the Baaghi actor said she gets the treatment every six to eight months. However, she emphasised that treatment should be done in moderation so that natural features and face shape are retained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Faisal (@sabafaisal.official)

Moreover, the Ruposh actor added that there is no shame in getting these procedures done, so she feels no need to hide it. "Why should I lie? I do get these treatments done, and there's no shame in getting them done. As you age, if you can maintain your looks and look your best for however long with these treatments, then go for it."

On the work front, Saba Faisal was last seen in the blockbuster film London Nahi Jaunga co-starring Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan in lead roles.