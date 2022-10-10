HIra Khan wins hearts with heartwarming BTS video

Blockbuster drama serial Woh Pagal Si has set a benchmark of its own with its last episode and even before that the drama was causing a storm within the Pakistani drama industry.

At the end of the last episode, the drama's lead actress Hira Khan penned a beautiful note to bid farewell to the beautiful journey.

Taking to Instagram, the Mere Humsafar actress shared a beautiful video with her cast and crew and shared her sentiments over her successful drama.

'Wo Pagal Si has been nothing less than a dream. I dreamt of having a show of my own. This show started off as immense hardwork and nobody had imagined to be what it is today.

Thank you @saadiaakhtar for penning down this beautiful story!

Forever indebted to my director who will always be a mentor/father to me @syedfaisal_bukhari ???? despite of being sick, managing each and everyone yet not compromising on the quality of his craft and vision. Also, his son @s.ali_bukhari who was the DOP of the show has put in every ounce of his being to make us look fabulous and has shot in extreme difficult conditions. Lastly, sir sohail ( co director ) has taught us the importance of little moments. The magical moments Sarah and Zaheen had. Thank you to the three of you for making this show a record breaker!

@saadqrshi for being the best co actor one could wish for. Thank you for being the Zaheen that Sarah couldn’t have imagined. For being a guide to my go to person on set and for all the times you had to tolerate me. You will be my first hero forever!

My amazing team at @sixsigmaentertainment. Thank you @irfan.malik50 sir for your endless support and solving my countless problems. @nadeembaigg for all the support and calls I got from you to improve and most of all believing in me.'

'My dearest pagal si fam, each and everyone of you has been absolute delight to work with. Couldn’t have imagined anyone else doing all these characters⭐️

Lastly, my @masuma_mohsin_makeup_artist for making me look like a dream on screen. Thankyou for all the edits, tweets, messages, emails and each and everyone of you for loving us as your own. For making wo pagal si what it is today. Can’t wait to entertain you for the rest of my life. ???? ????

Yours,

Pagal Si Sarah ????', she concluded.

The cast of the drama includes Babar Ali, Hira Khan, Zubab Rana, Omer Shahzad, Saad Qureshi, Zara Ahmed, Fouzia Mushtaq, Ismail Tara, Shazia Gohar, Talat Shah, Anum Tanveer, Areej Chaudhary, Shazia Qaiser, Farha Nadeem, Owais Sheikh, Abdulla Jawed, Adnan Saeed.