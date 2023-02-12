Search

Hania Aamir gives fans glimpses of her luxurious birthday trip to Bangkok

Noor Fatima 08:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2023
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, whose happy-go-lucky energy and acting prowess make her one of the most sought-after actresses in the entertainment industry, is definitely a party animal when it comes to celebrating birthdays.

Aamir recently turned 26 and had the most luxurious birthday trip one could imagine. Having millions of followers on social media platforms, the Mere Humsafar diva made sure to share candid moments from her birthday shenanigans.

With 6.6 million admirers on Instagram alone, the Janaan actress treated her fans with pictures and received immense love and warm wishes.  

The 'Dimple Queen' of Lollywood decided to celebrate her birthday in Bangkok, Thailand, with a bunch of her friends. The Na Maloom Afraad 2 star kept it casual with her Western yet chic outfits. Aamir partied hard and had the best time of her life.

Netizens swamped the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actress' comments section with birthday wishes. 

On the work front, Aamir was basking in the success of Mere Humsafar when her recent drama serial Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha created more hype. Aamir was also seen in Sang e Mah and Meray Yaar Meray Dost 2.

Hania Aamir entertains fans with new viral video

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

