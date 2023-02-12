Hania Aamir gives fans glimpses of her luxurious birthday trip to Bangkok

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, whose happy-go-lucky energy and acting prowess make her one of the most sought-after actresses in the entertainment industry, is definitely a party animal when it comes to celebrating birthdays.
Aamir recently turned 26 and had the most luxurious birthday trip one could imagine. Having millions of followers on social media platforms, the Mere Humsafar diva made sure to share candid moments from her birthday shenanigans.
With 6.6 million admirers on Instagram alone, the Janaan actress treated her fans with pictures and received immense love and warm wishes.
The 'Dimple Queen' of Lollywood decided to celebrate her birthday in Bangkok, Thailand, with a bunch of her friends. The Na Maloom Afraad 2 star kept it casual with her Western yet chic outfits. Aamir partied hard and had the best time of her life.
Netizens swamped the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actress' comments section with birthday wishes.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Aamir was basking in the success of Mere Humsafar when her recent drama serial Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha created more hype. Aamir was also seen in Sang e Mah and Meray Yaar Meray Dost 2.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 12, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|269.03
|269.53
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.