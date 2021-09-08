Sarah Khan nominated for Most Beautiful Women of 2021 title
Pakistanis have fallen head over heels with the Sabaat star Sarah Khan and this comes as no surprise. The 29-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed.
Now, it seems the beauty is stealing hearts worldwide as her angelic looks have resulted in her selection as a candidate for the Most Beautiful Women of 2021 title.
The mommy-to-be is the only Pakistani female star to feature as the candidate in the prestigious list of the Most Beautiful Women of 2021.
While there's no denying that the Raqs-e-Bismil actress is a sight for sore eyes, pulling heartstrings in the world solidifies the fact that her massive fan following is a force to reckon.
Other candidates vying for the list also include stunning beauties from around the globe like Angelina Jolie, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Demet Özdemir and Esra Bilgic.
Moreover, Pakistan's heartthrob Imran Abbas had landed among the 100 Most Handsome Men of 2020. He finished on No 53.
Last year, Turkish beauty Hande Erçel topped the list of 100 beautiful women with 9168 points.
Sarah Khan is expecting her first baby with singer Falak Shabir. The couple tied the knot on July 16, 2020.
