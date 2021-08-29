Sarah Khan’s kissing video goes viral
Web Desk
02:02 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
Pakistani star actress and model Sarah Khan’s new kissing video went viral on the internet.

Sabaat star Sarah Khan has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Leaving her fans delighted, the 29-year-old actress left her fans stunned with new kissing video. In the video she can be seen doing makeup when her husband Falak came to her. She kissed him and started makeup again.

Sarah who is expecting her first baby with her husband singer Falak Shabir looked radiant in her latest photos.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir’s wedding was nothing less than a surprise for the whole nation. No one was expecting Sarah and Falak to get married. People loved this lovey-dovey couple who kept on giving couple goals from the very first day of marriage.

