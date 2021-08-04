Sarah Khan flaunts baby bump in new photos
Web Desk
03:30 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
Sabaat star Sarah Khan has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Leaving her fans delighted, the 29-year-old actress shared pictures whilst flaunting her baby bump.

Sarah who is expecting her first baby with her husband singer Falak Shabir looked radiant in her latest photos.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Raqs e Bismil star shared the stunning photos in an all-black outfit which were clicked by her sister Noor Zafar Khan.

Cradling her baby bump, Khan looked beautiful as she beaming and posed for the camera.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with compliments and best wishes.  

Earlier, the much-adored couple completed one year of togetherness with a song. Back in April, Khan confirmed that she is expecting her first child with her husband Falak Shabir. 

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been highly praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Laapata.

