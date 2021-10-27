Celebrities ecstatic after Pakistan’s victory against New Zealand in T20 World Cup

The Pakistan cricket team continues with its winning streak as they seal a memorable victory against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup clash.

Celebrating the win with zeal and zest, Twitter erupted in celebrations after Pakistan's cricket team successfully vanquished New Zealand.

Haris Rauf outperformed himself as he took a career-best 4-22 to restrict New Zealand to 134-8 in their 20 overs, with Pakistan chasing down the target with eight balls to spare.

Alongside the masses, the celebrities also hailed the Men in Green after their memorable win. Usman Mukhtar, Osman Khalid Butt, Bilal Ashraf, Sana Javed, Falak Shabir, Uzair Jaswal, Hina Altaf, Mahira Khan and many others expressed their happiness through their social media handles.

Masha'Allah! Congratulations team Pakistan! — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) October 26, 2021

Earlier, the nation was in a celebratory mood after beating arch-rivals India in their opening game on Sunday. The remarkable two victories for team Pakistan had left the cricket buffs all hyped up.