Pakistan, Tajik FMs exchange views on bilateral ties, Afghanistan in Tehran

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Tajikistan counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Tehran on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers had comprehensive exchange of views on bilateral cooperation and the situation in Afghanistan, said an official statement.

Recalling recent high-level exchanges including Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Dushanbe for SCO meeting in September 2021, the two Foreign Ministers emphasised on the need to closely follow-up the decisions taken to achieve desired outcomes. Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated Tajikistan’s leading role during its Presidency of SCO.

Reviewing the latest situation in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi shared Pakistan’s perspective on the importance of continued engagement with Afghanistan to achieve regional stability and economic development.

Qureshi remarked that Afghanistan was facing economic meltdown and it was important to reach out to Afghan brethren to alleviate the situation. On its part, he assured of Pakistan’s commitment to assist Afghanistan by providing humanitarian assistance through air and land corridor.

Both the foreign ministers agreed that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan would contribute to regional stability and promote connectivity.