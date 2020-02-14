Core commander attack case: SHC upholds death sentence of 9, acquitted two
Web Desk
10:49 AM | 14 Feb, 2020
Core commander attack case: SHC upholds death sentence of 9, acquitted two
KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday upheld the death sentence of nine suspects and acquitted two others in the core commander attack case. 

In 2006, the convoy of the then Karachi core commander Ahsan Saleem was attacked in which six troops of Pakistan Army were martyred. 

Later, an anti-terrorism court had awarded death sentence to 11 suspects. The convicts had challenged the verdict in the high court. 

Today, the SHC upheld the death sentence of nine suspects named Attaur Rehman, Shehzad Bajwa, Danish Imam, Aziz Ahmad, Shehzad Mukhtar, Rao Khalid, Shoaib Siddiqui, Khalid and Khurram Saifullah. 

The high court also acquitted the two named Yaqoob Saeed Khan and Najeebullah. 

