PM Imran directs to stop TLP’s planned long march

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to handle protesters heading towards Islamabad under the banner of proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) with iron hands as no one will be allowed to taken law into their hands.

Reports said that the premier while chairing a cabinet meeting has also directed to stop the planned long march of the banned organisation that seeks release of its detained chief Saad Hussain Rizvi and expulsion of French envoy over publication of blasphemous caricatures last year.

PM Imran clearly stated that violence will not be allowed for political purposes, adding that political workers do not attack police officials.

The cabinet also decided that protesters, who have reportedly left from Muridke for Islamabad today, will not be allowed to cross Jhelum and restricted to GT Road.

Earlier in the day, several police officers were injured after a clash erupted between with the workers of the proscribed party in Sadhoke.

During the cabinet meeting, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the matters related to TLP protests should not be aggravated and it should be brought to an end now.

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had claimed that the government and TLP had reached an agreement, adding that all their demands had been accepted except one that is shutting down French embassy in Islamabad.