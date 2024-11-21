Islamabad University classes, exams suspended ahead of PTI protests

ISLAMABAD – Quaid e Azam University Islamabad has announced campus closure as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf prepares for a major protest in the capital city.

The varsity notified closure of campus from Friday to Monday due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled for November 24 and anticipated road blockages in the twin cities.

The university administration issued notification stating that all academic activities, including exams, will be suspended on these dates. QUA transport services will not be available during the closure.

The notification further clarified that academic operations and exams will resume once the roads in the area are reopened. To accommodate the disruption, students will be given sufficient time to prepare for and retake any exams that are postponed.

Imran Khan’s party is finalising arrangements for the massive political show in the federal capital on November 24. PTI assured that the leaders would not use public resources for the protest and emphasized the importance of having rescue services on standby in case of any emergencies.

Agitators from Punjab and KP are moving to capital to demand release of PTI’s founder and other senior party leaders currently in detention.

The closure of QAU is part of broader preparations across the capital ahead of the protest, as authorities brace for possible disruptions to daily life in Islamabad.