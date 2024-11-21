Pakistan’s former Test spinner Nazir Junior passes away after prolonged illness

LAHORE – Former Pakistan Test off-spinner Nazir Junior passed away amid facing multiple health challenges.

He succumbed to the illness on Thursday after seeking medical assistance from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The late cricketer represented Pakistan in 14 Test matches and later officiated as an international umpire, was involved in a road accident five years ago.

Days before his death, his family appealed to the Pakistan Cricket Board for help with ongoing medical treatment, as the health of the 78-year-old deteriorated.